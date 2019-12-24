Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan/Richter buildings qld court exterior
Nathan/Richter buildings qld court exterior
News

COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
24th Dec 2019 7:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of eight people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday December 24.

Asse, Shaun Gabrail, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Brown, Sophia Reo, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Fisher, Josef Thomas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Hollis, Benjamin James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Leisha, Maria Rose Jacinta, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Newcombe, Georgia Ann, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Slater, Keith Albert, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Squires, Joshua Nathan, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A wet Xmas beckons

        premium_icon A wet Xmas beckons

        News Some parts of the region could see large rainfall totals over the holiday period as system moves through.

        ‘Christmas angel’ leaves mother in tears

        premium_icon ‘Christmas angel’ leaves mother in tears

        News Sheryl is looking for the woman who disappeared shortly after a ‘lovely’ gesture

        Young man seeks retribution, smashes car with sledge hammer

        premium_icon Young man seeks retribution, smashes car with sledge hammer

        Crime The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of...

        Southern investor snaps up unit complex for $1.15M

        premium_icon Southern investor snaps up unit complex for $1.15M

        Property Real estate principal says they have experienced the biggest November for 12 years...