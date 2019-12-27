Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton courthouse where the inquiry is being held PicNathan/Richter buildings qld court exterior
Rockhampton courthouse where the inquiry is being held PicNathan/Richter buildings qld court exterior
News

COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
27th Dec 2019 7:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of six people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday December 27th.

Cowell, Frank Benjamin, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Darken, Selwyn, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Newcombe, Georgia Ann, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Robinson, Scott Glenn Arthur, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Rumpf, Tony James, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Scibberas, Micheal Shane, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search for missing man ends in tragedy

        premium_icon Search for missing man ends in tragedy

        News A young man who was reported missing has been found dead after a tragic crash.

        Man in intensive care after being ‘king hit’ at Rocky pub

        premium_icon Man in intensive care after being ‘king hit’ at Rocky pub

        News A man accused of king-hitting another man at a Rockhampton pub, putting him in...

        Neighbour grateful as fire flares up

        premium_icon Neighbour grateful as fire flares up

        News Boxing Day afternoon effort to keep fire from Tanby Rd homes

        What’s on: 72 hours across the region 72 hours across the region hours across the region 72

        premium_icon What’s on: 72 hours across the region 72 hours across the...

        News Your comprehensive guide to all of the hottest entertainment across your region...