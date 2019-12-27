COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of six people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday December 27th.
Cowell, Frank Benjamin, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Darken, Selwyn, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Newcombe, Georgia Ann, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Robinson, Scott Glenn Arthur, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Rumpf, Tony James, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Scibberas, Micheal Shane, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM