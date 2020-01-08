COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday January 8.
Andersen, Michael James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Ast, Angela, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
Bennett, Nathan John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Black, Kenneth Barnard, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Blanch, Angela Maree, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Bloxsom, Brody James, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Brown, Kenneth James, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Brown, Kenneth Maxwell Glen, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Butler, Anthony George Denis, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Costelloe, Israel Hans, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Darken, Selwyn, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Dixon, Reginald Charles, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Dodt, Sean Bradley Lee, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Dorrington, Luke Paul, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
Dryden, Cree Aiden, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Ferguson, Peter Jon Andrew, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Fleming, Michael William, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Flenady, Chloe Alyce, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Flenady, Tracey Ann, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Fuller, Theresa Michelle, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Gee Gee, Jaqueline Delores, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Geegee, Ainslee Willis, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Goltz, Louwanna Thyra, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Gooda, Judith Linda, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Green, Phillip James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Hallows, Taylor Marie, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Hicks, Charles Owen, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Hill, Max Jordon, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Hill, Nikeytah Louise, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Hudson, Damon Noel James, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Illin, Gwendolyn Lucinda Carol, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Inkerman, Gavin John Henry, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Johnson, Mitchell Aaron , courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
Lafsky, Thomas James, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Lawton, Montel Thomas, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Leahy, Sarah-Grace May, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Mimi, Keripo Daniel, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Muir, Cody James Kenneth, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Murray, Anthony Douglas, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
O’Brien, Jessica Lee, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Petersen, Cassandra Louise, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Potter, Lorraine Ann, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Proctor, Terrie-Lee L, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Raj, Binesh, courtroom 1 9:00AM
Rakena, John Andrew 1 at 9:00AM
Richards, Kiel, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Ryall, Kelly Anne, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Sands, Dean Anthony, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Sefo Schibrowski, Nicholas Kane, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Tarlington, Sydney Wayne, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Tarran, Ryan Mitchell, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Tarran, Ryan Mitchell, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Tiers, Dorothy Constance, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Tobane, Juanita Marlena, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Walker, Alexander William Jack, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Watson, Raphael John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Welsh, Curtis Brian, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Wilkinson, Casey, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Yates, Sarah Jane, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Yates, Sarah Jane, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM