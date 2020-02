COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Wednesday February 26.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Ah Sam, Ronald Frederick 1 2:00PM

Anderson, Travis Roy 1 9:00AM

Ansford, Stephen James 1 9:00AM

Baker, Zachary Paul 1 9:00AM

Bell, Sharon Joan 1 9:00AM

Beveridge, Brett Lee, Mr 1 2:00PM

Bingham-James, Jessie Allana Storm, Miss 1 9:00AM

Blanch, Angela Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Blanch, Christopher Lee, Mr 1 2:00PM

Bloomfield, Anthony James 1 2:00PM

Bloxsom, Benjamin Peter 1 9:00AM

Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bock, Michael Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bond, Percy Daniel 1 9:00AM

Boyd, Tony Robert Luke 1 2:00PM

Bradshaw, David Alan 1 2:00PM

Burgess, Patricia Irene 1 9:00AM

Burnage, Garth Michael 1 9:00AM

Butler, Anthony George Denis 1 2:00PM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 2:00PM

Cross, Nicholas Frank Thomas 1 2:00PM

Currie, Jason 1 9:00AM

Darken, Selwyn 1 2:00PM

Davison, Jonathon Andrew 1 9:00AM

Dilleen, Nikki Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dolar, Arwa Valmai 1 9:00AM

Ferguson, Kerrod Neil 1 2:00PM

Ferguson, Peter Jon Andrew 1 2:00PM

Ferris, Jennifer Susan 1 9:00AM

Flower, David John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Rhys Cambridge, Mr 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Keagan Brian Darcy 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Alexander James 1 9:00AM

Greaves, Beau Daniel Cleland, Mr 1 2:00PM

Greaves, Beau Daniel Cleland, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hallows, Taylor Marie 1 2:00PM

Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas 1 9:00AM

Hawke, Melanie Prudence Jean 1 2:00PM

Hawke, Melanie Prudence Jean 1 9:00AM

Hill, Max Jordon 1 9:00AM

Hinga, Karen Michalle, Mrs 1 2:00PM

Hinton, Melitta Jayne 1 2:00PM

Hopkins, Adam Joseph 1 9:00AM

Horrigan, Dallas 1 2:00PM

James, Gary Alan 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Warren Charles 1 2:00PM

Jarvis, Raymond Stephen 1 2:00PM

Johnson, Keith William 1 2:00PM

Johnston, Warren Jon Carlton, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jonsen, Shiann Rhiannon 1 2:00PM

Kemp, Jarrod Luke 1 8:30AM

Lawton, Damien John 1 8:30AM

Lawton, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lister, Colin Martin 1 2:00PM

Lovegrove, Matthew Stephen 1 9:00AM

Lusty, Matthew Aaron, Mr 1 2:00PM

Lynch, David Andrew 1 9:00AM

Malcolm, Oriel Alisha 1 9:00AM

Mangnall, Rebecca Ellen, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mason, Kevin Joseph Edward 1 9:00AM

Mckelvie, Robert Wylie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Christopher Lucas, Mr 1 8:30AM

Moore, Adam Lee, Mr 1 2:00PM

Mountford, Lisa Marie 1 9:00AM

Murray, John Frederick 1 9:00AM

Nona, Jerome Jeremiah Laurie 1 9:00AM

O’Halloran, Patrick Mark 1 2:00PM

Oram, Samantha Rose 1 9:00AM

Osborne, Joshua David John 1 9:00AM

Parker, Pamela Kathleen 1 2:00PM

Pholi, Brett Raphael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Piper, Alan Douglas 1 9:00AM

Pope, Alastaire Bevan 1 2:00PM

Proctor, Allen Gilmore 1 9:00AM

Rakena, John Andrew 1 9:00AM

Rawsthorne, Bryce Aidan, Mr 1 2:00PM

Rawsthorne, Christopher James 1 2:00PM

Reading, Jye Dane 1 9:00AM

Reinke, Samantha Karen, Mrs 1 2:00PM

Richards, Troy Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richardson, John Eric, Mr 1 2:00PM

Roberts, Beau James 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Scott Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rodriques Gutierrez, Juann Rheynaldo 1 9:00AM

Ross-Miller, Dunduli Malik, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rybarczyk, Bert Erich 1 2:00PM

Rybarczyk, Brendan Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sansom, Daryl William, Mr 1 2:00PM

Sawtell, Michael William, Mr 1 2:00PM

Scofield, Ashley Rose 1 8:30AM

Scofield, Ashley Rose 1 2:00PM

Sellars, Daniel Rodney 1 2:00PM

Shultz, Amie Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Arthur James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tapsell, Mitchell Tane 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Ross Edward 1 9:00AM

Tiaaleaiga, Lui Matalio Dylan 1 9:00AM

Tighe, Ross Ian 1 2:00PM

Tobane, William John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turner, Nicholas John 1 2:00PM

Underwood, Peter Leonard, Mr 1 2:00PM

Walkingshaw, Shannen Rhianne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wellman, Jason Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Wells, Charlie Ann 1 9:00AM

Williams, Janette Margaret 1 9:00AM

Williams, Joseph 1 2:00PM

Williams, Melita Jane, Ms 1 2:00PM

Wovat, Aaron Jamahl 1 9:00AM