COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Thursday February 27.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Anderson, Mareea Olivia 3 2:00PM

Armstrong, William Noel 3 9:00AM

Arnold, Katrina Ann 1 9:00AM

Boelens, Trudie Ann, Miss 3 9:00AM

Born, Joshua Patrick 3 9:00AM

Boto, Bryce Anthony 2 9:00AM

Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr 3 2:00PM

Bridgeman, Jelisa Elizabeth 3 9:00AM

Brown, Larcome Allan James Keith 3 9:00AM

Brown, Malcolm Brian William 3 9:00AM

Bryan, Mervyn James 3 9:00AM

Conde, Donato 3 9:00AM

Davison, Jonathon Andrew 3 9:00AM

De Bruyn, Casey Troy 3 2:00PM

De Souza Filho, Marcelino 3 9:00AM

Evans, Jeremy Kevin, Mr 3 9:00AM

Evans, Jeremy Kevin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Filho, Marcelino Oliveira De Souz, Mr 3 9:00AM

Fleming, Joshua Lee 3 9:00AM

Flower, Damien Michael, Mr 3 9:00AM

Flower, David John, Mr 3 9:00AM

Gray-Ganter, Angus Charles 3 9:00AM

Grills, Carmel 2 9:00AM

Harbutt, Nicholas Jason John, Mr 3 9:00AM

Henry, Lorna Jean, Ms 3 9:00AM

Hutchinson, Anthony John 3 2:00PM

Inslay, Libby May, Miss 3 9:00AM

Ireland, Jayde Elizabeth, Miss 1 8:30AM

Josephs, Jadiael Alofa, Mr 3 9:00AM

Kemp, Jarrod Luke 3 9:00AM

Leishman, Lionel Vivian James 3 9:00AM

Lynch, Jason Wayne, Mr 2 9:00AM

Malcolm, Oriel Alisha 1 9:00AM

Marsh, Renae Maree 1 8:30AM

Moore, John Alfred, Mr 3 9:00AM

Moore, Vicki Louise 3 9:00AM

Nelson, Manuel Malcolm 3 2:00PM

Proctor, Allen Gilmore 2 9:00AM

Rakena, John Andrew 2 9:00AM

Rebbeck, Darren James, Mr 3 2:00PM

Reivers, Claire, Ms 3 9:00AM

Roe, Adrian Francis John, Mr 3 9:00AM

Scott, June Margarett 3 9:00AM

Slade, Mitchell Lawrence 3 2:00PM

Stanley, Bryson Arthur William, Mr 3 9:00AM

Twaddle, Cameron Wayne, Mr 1 8:30AM

Watson, Tristan James, Mr 3 9:00AM

Wegener, Wayne Keith 3 9:00AM

Woods, Thomas Oliver 3 9:00AM