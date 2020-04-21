Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
21st Apr 2020 6:47 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 21.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Belcher, Faye Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bingham-James, Jessie Allana Storm, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cameron, Grant Mitchell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dimech, Jacob 1 8:30AM

Doyle, Martin James 3 1:00PM

Flenady, Chloe Alyce 1 9:00AM

Hallows, Taylor Marie 1 9:00AM

Laidlaw, Nathan Andrew Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Dillon Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Muckert, Ben Robert Lee 1 8:30AM

Perkins, Bruce William 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Steven Glenn, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sielaff, Raymond Charles 1 9:00AM

Stafford-Mckinlay, Graham Stewart 1 8:30AM

Trusz, Tamika Jane, Miss 3 1:00PM

court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
