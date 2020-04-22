COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 22.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Anderson, Travis Roy 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Byron Leslie, Mr 1 2:00PM
Bunyan, Hayden John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Burgess, Patricia Irene 1 9:00AM
Burgess, Patricia Irene 1 2:00PM
Burst, Graham Peter 1 2:00PM
Cochrane, Chantelle Simone, Miss 1 2:00PM
Cochrane, Chantelle Simone, Miss 1 9:00AM
Eichhorn, Michael 1 2:00PM
Freeman, Keagan Brian Darcy 1 8:30AM
Hill, Michael Dare 1 2:00PM
Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 8:30AM
Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Warren Charles 1 9:00AM
Johns, Aaron Shane, Mr 1 2:00PM
Johnson, Luke James 1 9:00AM
Laracy, Tiarne Ashton, Miss 1 2:00PM
Ludlow, Dylan Andrew 1 2:00PM
Lusty, Matthew Aaron, Mr 1 2:00PM
Malone, Heather Jacqueline 1 2:00PM
Marriage, Sonny Leigh 3 11:00AM
Martin, Earl James 1 2:00PM
Mcbean, Stuart James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mooney, Lauren Tenneal 1 2:00PM
Oram, Samantha Rose 1 9:00AM
Rayner, Martyn Daniel Kevin 3 11:30AM
Rice, Lee Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Richardson, Gavin John 3 11:00AM
Riley, Stafford Jason James 1 9:00AM
Skey, Sebastian James Isaac 1 9:00AM
Swadling, George Joseph Thomas 1 2:00PM
Tiers, Lyle Morris 1 2:00PM
Watkin, Cameron William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wellman, Jason Lloyd 1 9:00AM
Wellman, Jason Lloyd 1 2:00PM
Wells, Charlie Ann 1 2:00PM
White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd 3 11:30AM
White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, Mr 3 11:30AM
Williams, Graham Colin, Mr 1 2:00PM
Wovat, Aaron Jamahl 1 2:00PM