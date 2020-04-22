COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 22.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Anderson, Travis Roy 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Byron Leslie, Mr 1 2:00PM

Bunyan, Hayden John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burgess, Patricia Irene 1 9:00AM

Burgess, Patricia Irene 1 2:00PM

Burst, Graham Peter 1 2:00PM

Cochrane, Chantelle Simone, Miss 1 2:00PM

Cochrane, Chantelle Simone, Miss 1 9:00AM

Eichhorn, Michael 1 2:00PM

Freeman, Keagan Brian Darcy 1 8:30AM

Hill, Michael Dare 1 2:00PM

Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 8:30AM

Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Warren Charles 1 9:00AM

Johns, Aaron Shane, Mr 1 2:00PM

Johnson, Luke James 1 9:00AM

Laracy, Tiarne Ashton, Miss 1 2:00PM

Ludlow, Dylan Andrew 1 2:00PM

Lusty, Matthew Aaron, Mr 1 2:00PM

Malone, Heather Jacqueline 1 2:00PM

Marriage, Sonny Leigh 3 11:00AM

Martin, Earl James 1 2:00PM

Mcbean, Stuart James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mooney, Lauren Tenneal 1 2:00PM

Oram, Samantha Rose 1 9:00AM

Rayner, Martyn Daniel Kevin 3 11:30AM

Rice, Lee Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Gavin John 3 11:00AM

Riley, Stafford Jason James 1 9:00AM

Skey, Sebastian James Isaac 1 9:00AM

Swadling, George Joseph Thomas 1 2:00PM

Tiers, Lyle Morris 1 2:00PM

Watkin, Cameron William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wellman, Jason Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Wellman, Jason Lloyd 1 2:00PM

Wells, Charlie Ann 1 2:00PM

White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd 3 11:30AM

White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, Mr 3 11:30AM

Williams, Graham Colin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Wovat, Aaron Jamahl 1 2:00PM