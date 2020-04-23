COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 23.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Carney, Norghton Alexander, Mr 3 9:00AM
Cooke, Bradley John 3 10:00AM
James, Raymond Scott, Mr 3 9:00AM
Kime, Hayden George 1 8:30AM
Mccoombes, Damien Joseph 3 9:00AM
Peacock, Nikkita May 3 9:00AM
Proud, Kathleen Rose, Miss 3 9:00AM
Tselepis, Jade Racheal 3 9:00AM