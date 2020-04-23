Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
23rd Apr 2020 6:44 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 23.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Carney, Norghton Alexander, Mr 3 9:00AM

Cooke, Bradley John 3 10:00AM

James, Raymond Scott, Mr 3 9:00AM

Kime, Hayden George 1 8:30AM

Mccoombes, Damien Joseph 3 9:00AM

Peacock, Nikkita May 3 9:00AM

Proud, Kathleen Rose, Miss 3 9:00AM

Tselepis, Jade Racheal 3 9:00AM

rockhampton court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

