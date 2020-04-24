COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 24.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Anderson, Shane Justin 1 9:00AM

Ansford, Stephen James 1 9:00AM

Butler, Kolbe James Langley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Donnelly, Simon James 1 8:30AM

Doyle, Ryan Paul 3 10:00AM

Gillespie, Joshua Luke, Mr 3 10:30AM

Hartigan, Leanne Jade 1 9:00AM

James, Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Craig Anthony 3 10:00AM

Marie, Paige Sieglund 3 10:30AM

Mathieson, Tracy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Moore, John Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sabin, Clifford Andrew 1 9:00AM

Savage-Gregory, Caleb Joshua 1 9:00AM

Sielaff, Raymond Charles 1 9:00AM

Smith, Anita 1 9:00AM

Tiers, Lyle Morris 1 9:00AM

Tweed, Kody Ray 1 9:00AM

Waqa, Melikiseteki Tekani A Fowler 3 10:30AM