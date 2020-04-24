COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 24.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Anderson, Shane Justin 1 9:00AM
Ansford, Stephen James 1 9:00AM
Butler, Kolbe James Langley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Donnelly, Simon James 1 8:30AM
Doyle, Ryan Paul 3 10:00AM
Gillespie, Joshua Luke, Mr 3 10:30AM
Hartigan, Leanne Jade 1 9:00AM
James, Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Craig Anthony 3 10:00AM
Marie, Paige Sieglund 3 10:30AM
Mathieson, Tracy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Moore, John Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sabin, Clifford Andrew 1 9:00AM
Savage-Gregory, Caleb Joshua 1 9:00AM
Sielaff, Raymond Charles 1 9:00AM
Smith, Anita 1 9:00AM
Tiers, Lyle Morris 1 9:00AM
Tweed, Kody Ray 1 9:00AM
Waqa, Melikiseteki Tekani A Fowler 3 10:30AM