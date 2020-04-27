COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 27.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Anderson, Jermaine Lee, Mr 3 10:30AM

Anderson, William Russell Lindsay 3 8:45AM

Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew 1 9:00AM

Dakin, Jack Anthony, Mr 1 8:30AM

Harrison-Smith, Tyson Phillip Sean 1 8:30AM

Johnson, Eleisha 1 8:30AM

Mcintosh, Clinton Russell 1 8:30AM

Mwangi, Pauline Wacheke 1 8:30AM

O’Keefe, Nigel Allen 1 8:30AM

Sands, Dean Anthony 1 8:30AM

Smith, Anita 1 9:00AM

Tarran, Ryan Mitchell 3 10:00AM

Williams, Stewart James 3 10:30AM