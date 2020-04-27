Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
News

COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
27th Apr 2020 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 27.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Anderson, Jermaine Lee, Mr 3 10:30AM

Anderson, William Russell Lindsay 3 8:45AM

Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew 1 9:00AM

Dakin, Jack Anthony, Mr 1 8:30AM

Harrison-Smith, Tyson Phillip Sean 1 8:30AM

Johnson, Eleisha 1 8:30AM

Mcintosh, Clinton Russell 1 8:30AM

Mwangi, Pauline Wacheke 1 8:30AM

O’Keefe, Nigel Allen 1 8:30AM

Sands, Dean Anthony 1 8:30AM

Smith, Anita 1 9:00AM

Tarran, Ryan Mitchell 3 10:00AM

Williams, Stewart James 3 10:30AM

court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Animal adoptions at RSPCA have changed

        premium_icon Animal adoptions at RSPCA have changed

        News Rescue pets are now available for rehoming via the RSPCA website.

        Capricorn Coast tourism operators down but not out

        premium_icon Capricorn Coast tourism operators down but not out

        News Capricorn Coast Tourism operators ready to welcome their guests back

        Gallery: Commemorating ANZAC Day from our driveways

        premium_icon Gallery: Commemorating ANZAC Day from our driveways

        News Emotional scenes as families from across the region rise early out of bed to pay...

        Isaac kids show off their creativity during Youth Week 2020

        premium_icon Isaac kids show off their creativity during Youth Week 2020

        News More than 170 kids in Isaac got involved in the #isocreate competition celebrating...