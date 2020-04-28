Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
28th Apr 2020 6:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 27.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Fitchen, Christopher Ian Pattison, Mr 1 9:00AM

Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd 3 2:00PM

King, Cameron Dwayne 1 8:30AM

Mack, Travis 1 2:00PM

Mejia, Denson 3 2:00PM

Moore, Ron 3 2:00PM

Mwangi, Pauline Wacheke 1 9:00AM

Nash, Christopher Neale 3 2:00PM

Nash, Gavin John 3 2:00PM

Offord, Emma-Louise 3 2:00PM

Pennell, Christopher Allan 3 2:00PM

Salmond, Jan Amanda 3 2:00PM

Shipley, Thea 3 2:00PM

Tiers, Lyle Morris 1 9:00AM

