Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
News

COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
29th Apr 2020 6:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 29.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Anderson, Travis Roy 1 9:00AM

Baker, Leonard George 1 2:00PM

Bellert, Jason Scott 1 8:30AM

Carey, Nicholas Blaine 1 2:00PM

Comollatti, Brent Bernard, Mr 1 2:00PM

Eastell, Allana Kay 1 9:00AM

Emonds, Benjamin James 3 10:00AM

Field, Kyle James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Finnegan, Caillan James 1 2:00PM

Gooda, Malcolm Peter 1 2:00PM

Graham, Beau Anthony 1 8:30AM

Graham, Beau Anthony 1 2:00PM

Gray, Maxwell Edward 1 2:00PM

Harbord, Jeffrey Robert 1 9:00AM

Harrison, William Shade 1 2:00PM

Howe, John George 1 2:00PM

Ingui, Lonnie Wagui 1 2:00PM

Jarvis, Raymond Stephen 1 2:00PM

Jewell, Daniel Terry 1 2:00PM

Jones, Luke Alan, Mr 1 2:00PM

King, Cameron Dwayne 1 9:00AM

Lawton, Montel Thomas 1 9:00AM

Mathieson, Owen Brent 1 2:00PM

Mcmahon, Liam Thomas 1 2:00PM

Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 2:00PM

Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 9:00AM

Millar, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Mwangi, Pauline Wacheke 1 9:00AM

Ray, Darnsey James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Richardson, Gregory Kenneth John 1 2:00PM

Richardson, Roy Micheal Yoren, Mr 1 2:00PM

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 2:00PM

Ryall, Kelly Anne 1 2:00PM

Sielaff, Raymond Charles 3 2:00PM

Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 8:30AM

Tarlington, Sydney Wayne 1 9:00AM

Trathen, Tyson-Lee 1 2:00PM

White, James Kelvin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Woodrow, Kenneth Peter 1 2:00PM

Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr 3 10:00AM

Yates, Sarah Jane 1 2:00PM

Yates, Sarah Jane 1 8:30AM

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

