COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 29.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Anderson, Travis Roy 1 9:00AM
Baker, Leonard George 1 2:00PM
Bellert, Jason Scott 1 8:30AM
Carey, Nicholas Blaine 1 2:00PM
Comollatti, Brent Bernard, Mr 1 2:00PM
Eastell, Allana Kay 1 9:00AM
Emonds, Benjamin James 3 10:00AM
Field, Kyle James, Mr 1 2:00PM
Finnegan, Caillan James 1 2:00PM
Gooda, Malcolm Peter 1 2:00PM
Graham, Beau Anthony 1 8:30AM
Graham, Beau Anthony 1 2:00PM
Gray, Maxwell Edward 1 2:00PM
Harbord, Jeffrey Robert 1 9:00AM
Harrison, William Shade 1 2:00PM
Howe, John George 1 2:00PM
Ingui, Lonnie Wagui 1 2:00PM
Jarvis, Raymond Stephen 1 2:00PM
Jewell, Daniel Terry 1 2:00PM
Jones, Luke Alan, Mr 1 2:00PM
King, Cameron Dwayne 1 9:00AM
Lawton, Montel Thomas 1 9:00AM
Mathieson, Owen Brent 1 2:00PM
Mcmahon, Liam Thomas 1 2:00PM
Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 2:00PM
Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 9:00AM
Millar, Michael John 1 9:00AM
Mwangi, Pauline Wacheke 1 9:00AM
Ray, Darnsey James, Mr 1 2:00PM
Richardson, Gregory Kenneth John 1 2:00PM
Richardson, Roy Micheal Yoren, Mr 1 2:00PM
Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 2:00PM
Ryall, Kelly Anne 1 2:00PM
Sielaff, Raymond Charles 3 2:00PM
Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 8:30AM
Tarlington, Sydney Wayne 1 9:00AM
Trathen, Tyson-Lee 1 2:00PM
White, James Kelvin, Mr 1 2:00PM
Woodrow, Kenneth Peter 1 2:00PM
Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr 3 10:00AM
Yates, Sarah Jane 1 2:00PM
Yates, Sarah Jane 1 8:30AM