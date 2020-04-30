COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 30.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Beckett, Jack Vernon 3 9:00AM
Bennett, Danyon Lester 3 9:00AM
Bob, Garon Richard 3 9:00AM
Carr, Jodie Maree 3 9:00AM
Casado, Maria Florence 3 9:00AM
Champney, Christopher 3 9:00AM
Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 3 9:00AM
Dash, Gary Stephen 3 9:00AM
Eliott, Melissa Ann, Mrs 3 9:00AM
Geehoy, John Mark Curtis 3 9:00AM
Gray-Ganter, Angus Charles 3 2:00PM
Gray-Ganter, Angus Charles 3 9:00AM
Hawke, Morgan Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hegarty-Lardner, Gaynor 3 9:00AM
Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Ingui, Lonnie Wagui 3 2:00PM
Jaques, Riley Lindsay 1 8:30AM
Nelson, Maclaine Kennedy Wade 3 9:00AM
Sabin, Clifford Andrew 3 9:00AM
Sielaff, Raymond Charles 3 2:00PM
Smith, Daniel Fredrick 1 8:30AM
Stewart, Grant Nathan 3 9:00AM
Tilberoo, Graham James 3 9:00AM
Wagg, Caleb Clint 3 9:00AM
Wilcockson, Adam Brett, Mr 3 9:00AM
Williams, Scott Robert, Mr 3 9:00AM