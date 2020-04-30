Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
30th Apr 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 30.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Beckett, Jack Vernon 3 9:00AM

Bennett, Danyon Lester 3 9:00AM

Bob, Garon Richard 3 9:00AM

Carr, Jodie Maree 3 9:00AM

Casado, Maria Florence 3 9:00AM

Champney, Christopher 3 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 3 9:00AM

Dash, Gary Stephen 3 9:00AM

Eliott, Melissa Ann, Mrs 3 9:00AM

Geehoy, John Mark Curtis 3 9:00AM

Gray-Ganter, Angus Charles 3 2:00PM

Gray-Ganter, Angus Charles 3 9:00AM

Hawke, Morgan Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hegarty-Lardner, Gaynor 3 9:00AM

Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Ingui, Lonnie Wagui 3 2:00PM

Jaques, Riley Lindsay 1 8:30AM

Nelson, Maclaine Kennedy Wade 3 9:00AM

Sabin, Clifford Andrew 3 9:00AM

Sielaff, Raymond Charles 3 2:00PM

Smith, Daniel Fredrick 1 8:30AM

Stewart, Grant Nathan 3 9:00AM

Tilberoo, Graham James 3 9:00AM

Wagg, Caleb Clint 3 9:00AM

Wilcockson, Adam Brett, Mr 3 9:00AM

Williams, Scott Robert, Mr 3 9:00AM

court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

