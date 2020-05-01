Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
1st May 2020 8:11 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, May 1.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Accoom, Vivienne 1 8:30AM

Cochrane, Chantelle Simone, Miss 3 10:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 3 8:45AM

Geehoy, John Mark Curtis 3 11:30AM

Harrison-Smith, Tyson Phillip Sean 3 9:00AM

Hawke, Morgan Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hawke, Wesley Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jaques, Riley Lindsay 1 9:00AM

Lynch, Shauna Lynette-Sky 1 9:00AM

Mundraby, Shadrach Jason 1 9:00AM

Oates, Glynn Rowan, Mr 1 9:00AM

O’Keefe, Nigel Allen 1 8:30AM

Savage-Gregory, Caleb Joshua 3 10:00AM

Smith, Anita 1 9:00AM

Stone, Randall Scott 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Adam Robert 1 9:00AM

Wovat, Aaron Jamahl 1 9:00AM

