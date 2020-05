COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, May 6.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Accoom, Vivienne 1 9:00AM

Arafa, Ahmed 1 2:00PM

Auda, Jermaine William 1 2:00PM

Betts, Ben James 3 2:00PM

Borresen, Shawn Douglas 1 8:30AM

Brunt, Pesamino Owen 1 8:30AM

Burns, Clinton John 1 2:00PM

Davis, Benjamin Lee, Mr 1 2:00PM

Dougan, Layne Andrew 3 9:00AM

Falk, Kerry Lyn 1 2:00PM

Graham, Jaden Paul, Mr 1 2:00PM

Gray, Maxwell Edward 1 2:00PM

Hare, Bradley Glenn 1 9:00AM

Hill, Nikeytah Louise 1 2:00PM

Hinton, Melitta Jayne 1 2:00PM

Hutchinson, Tori Adriana, Miss 1 2:00PM

Ireland, Jayde Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jealous, Travis Ian 1 2:00PM

Johnson, Luke James 1 9:00AM

Joseph, Dean Gary, Mr 1 2:00PM

Kime, Hayden George 1 9:00AM

Lancaster, Rickie Jaye 3 2:00PM

Lowien, Jordan Jack 1 2:00PM

Moore, Adam Lee, Mr 1 2:00PM

Murray, John Frederick 1 2:00PM

Newcombe, Brett John 1 2:00PM

Ray, Darnsey James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Richardson, Jacob Jason James 1 8:30AM

Ross, Kaleb William Thomas 1 2:00PM

Ryder, Peter David John, Mr 1 2:00PM

St John, William Patrick 3 2:00PM

Swadling, George Joseph Thomas 1 2:00PM

Thompson, Dylan James 1 9:00AM

Warcon, Demi Leigh 1 9:00AM

Warcon, Demi Leigh 1 2:00PM

Watson, Tristan James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Widdowson, Rhys Timothy 1 8:30AM