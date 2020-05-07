Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
News

COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
7th May 2020 6:31 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, May 7.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Bennett, Danyon Lester 3 2:00PM

Dimech, Jacob 3 2:00PM

Doak, Myron Isiah 3 9:00AM

Kime, Hayden George 3 9:00AM

Masso, Taylah Le 3 9:00AM

Mclean, Benjamin Scott 3 9:00AM

Muckert, Ben Robert Lee 3 2:00PM

Singleton, Donna Shirley, Ms 3 9:00AM

Watson, Tristan James, Mr 3 9:00AM

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

