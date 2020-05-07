COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, May 7.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Bennett, Danyon Lester 3 2:00PM
Dimech, Jacob 3 2:00PM
Doak, Myron Isiah 3 9:00AM
Kime, Hayden George 3 9:00AM
Masso, Taylah Le 3 9:00AM
Mclean, Benjamin Scott 3 9:00AM
Muckert, Ben Robert Lee 3 2:00PM
Singleton, Donna Shirley, Ms 3 9:00AM
Watson, Tristan James, Mr 3 9:00AM