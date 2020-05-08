Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
8th May 2020 6:35 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, May 7.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Ansford, Stephen James 1 9:00AM

Baker, Bradley Andrew 1 9:00AM

Bean, Kailyen Jayde 1 9:00AM

Bean, Kailyn Jade 1 9:00AM

Beath, Douglas Peter 1 9:00AM

Dixson, Steven Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Craig Anthony 3 10:00AM

Kemp, Craig Anthony 1 8:30AM

Love, Shane Robert 1 8:30AM

Mathieson, Tracy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Kym Leanne 1 9:00AM

O’Keefe, Nigel Allen 3 10:00AM

Tselepis, Jade Racheal 3 10:00AM

Wosomo, Joab 1 9:00AM

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

