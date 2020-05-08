COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, May 7.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Ansford, Stephen James 1 9:00AM
Baker, Bradley Andrew 1 9:00AM
Bean, Kailyen Jayde 1 9:00AM
Bean, Kailyn Jade 1 9:00AM
Beath, Douglas Peter 1 9:00AM
Dixson, Steven Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Craig Anthony 3 10:00AM
Kemp, Craig Anthony 1 8:30AM
Love, Shane Robert 1 8:30AM
Mathieson, Tracy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Kym Leanne 1 9:00AM
O’Keefe, Nigel Allen 3 10:00AM
Tselepis, Jade Racheal 3 10:00AM
Wosomo, Joab 1 9:00AM