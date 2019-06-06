Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Crime

COURT: See who is facing Rockhampton court today

6th Jun 2019 12:10 PM
EACH day a number of people appear at Sunshine Coast courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Adams, Zane Robert Paul, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Ah-Sam, Henry Joseph, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Algy, Scott Michael, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Beath, Douglas Peter, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Brown, Sadie-Jane, Mrs, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Campbell, Billy, court room 3, at 9:00AM
  • Carll, Patrick Oliver, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Cassinelli, Mark Andrew Francis, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Celeban, Shantal Patricia, Miss, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Deschamps, Joshua Carbon, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Deschamps, Joshua Carbon, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Ferguson, Jayden George, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Ford, Abraham, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Godfrey, Timothy James, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Hadley, Paul William. court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Hansen, Michael Frederick, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Hinton, Melitta Jayne, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Hopkins, Adam Joseph, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Hoy, Ricky Lee, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Lotus, Shawn Edward, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Massingham, Rylan Timothy, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Matte, Stephen Craig, Mr , court room1 at 8:30AM
  • Mcdonald, Joshua Luke, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Mcgregor, Daniel John, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Mcinerney, Joseph Francis Michael, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Mimi, Eugene, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Moore, Jarrod Ryan, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Moran, Cody Ray, Mr, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • O'Brien, Shane Joseph, Mr, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Priestley, Anthony Brian, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Robins, Glen Timothy, Mr, court room 2 at 9:00AM
  • Sexton, Latisa Elizabeth Lois, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Simpson, Clint James, Mr, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Smith, Peggy Rose, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Stanley, Frank James, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Stenhouse, Joshua William, court room 2 at 10:30AM
  • Thompson, Sally Therese, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Tiers, Lyle Morris, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Tilberoo, Brandon Carl, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Watts, Beau James, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Wheaton, Chelsee Gwendolyn, Miss, court room 2 at 10:30AM
court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

