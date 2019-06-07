COURT: See who is facing Rockhampton court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Sunshine Coast courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
- Armstrong, Ian Robert, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Armstrong, Melinda Jane, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Armstrong, Roderick James Ann, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Benson, Nikola Raine, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Brown, Zackius, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Charles, Matthew Alexander, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Chilvers, Jesse James, Mr court room 3 at 10:30AM
- Chisholm, Craig John, court room 3 at 9:00AM
- Christian, Shakur Leith, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Clancy, Erin Louise, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Clark, Daniel John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Culleton, Brent Anthony, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Dodd-Brown, Shazharna Theresa Constance, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Dolar, Arwa Valmai, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Duke, Joshua James Garry, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Egretz, Kevin Ellis, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Fetoai, Charlie Jamol, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Flanagan, Jody Alan, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Hill, Yumbhie 1 9:00AMMurray, John Frederick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Petersen, Mark Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Pinnell, Elisha Malarie, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Rankin, Beverley Jean, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Rynne, Michael Bernard, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Schneider, Anastasia Tiara, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Scott, Dean James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Skillington, Brock Andrew, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Smith, Brenden James, court room 3 at 10:30AM
- Smith, Brenden James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Taylor, Amanda Jean, Miss, court room 3 at 10:00AM
- Washington, Robert Jordan Richard 1 9:00AM
- Watson, Matthew Thomas, court room 3 at 10:30AM
- Webb, Adam Patrick, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Wortley, Michael Watson, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Kassulke, Steven John Andrew, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Kemp, Michael Shane, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr, court room 3 at 10:00AM
- Malcolm, Latarney Rose, court room 3 at 9:00AM
- Mapes, Alexander Richard, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Mitchell, William Joseph, court room 3 at 10:00AM