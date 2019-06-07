Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt1
Crime

COURT: See who is facing Rockhampton court today

7th Jun 2019 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Sunshine Coast courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Armstrong, Ian Robert, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Armstrong, Melinda Jane, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Armstrong, Roderick James Ann, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Benson, Nikola Raine, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Brown, Zackius, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Charles, Matthew Alexander, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Chilvers, Jesse James, Mr court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Chisholm, Craig John, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Christian, Shakur Leith, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Clancy, Erin Louise, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Clark, Daniel John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Culleton, Brent Anthony, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Dodd-Brown, Shazharna Theresa Constance, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Dolar, Arwa Valmai, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Duke, Joshua James Garry, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Egretz, Kevin Ellis, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Fetoai, Charlie Jamol, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Flanagan, Jody Alan, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hill, Yumbhie 1 9:00AMMurray, John Frederick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Petersen, Mark Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Pinnell, Elisha Malarie, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Rankin, Beverley Jean, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Rynne, Michael Bernard, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Schneider, Anastasia Tiara, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Scott, Dean James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Skillington, Brock Andrew, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Smith, Brenden James, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Smith, Brenden James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Taylor, Amanda Jean, Miss, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Washington, Robert Jordan Richard 1 9:00AM
  • Watson, Matthew Thomas, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Webb, Adam Patrick, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Wortley, Michael Watson, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Kassulke, Steven John Andrew, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Kemp, Michael Shane, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Malcolm, Latarney Rose, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Mapes, Alexander Richard, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mitchell, William Joseph, court room 3 at 10:00AM
court list rockhampton court rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Is this Rockhampton's worst blind spot?

    premium_icon Is this Rockhampton's worst blind spot?

    News Problem intersection to blame as crash survivor recounts horror crash

    'He just deserved so much more'

    premium_icon 'He just deserved so much more'

    News Brett Scovell: 'We don't want our son to be forgotten'.

    Who'll get the rain in Capricornia this weekend?

    premium_icon Who'll get the rain in Capricornia this weekend?

    News An upper level, low pressure system is on its way to Queensland

    Trad: Time to move on from Adani

    premium_icon Trad: Time to move on from Adani

    Politics Jackie Trad says it is time to “move on” from Adani