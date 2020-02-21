COURT: See who is facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Thursday February 20.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Alessandri, Steven Gina 1 9:00AM
Burgen, Richard Alan 2 9:00AM
Carey, Nicholas Blaine 1 9:00AM
Chellingsworth, Dale Douglas Joseph 1 9:00AM
Cochrane, Chantelle Simone, Miss 1 9:00AM
Comyn, Christian John 1 9:00AM
Dalle Cort, Gildo Christopher 1 9:00AM
Dennis, Stephen John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Doyle, Gabrielle Michelle 1 9:00AM
Duffy, Dylan Luke 1 9:00AM
Eastell, Allana Kay 1 9:00AM
Flemming, Glenn Robert 1 9:00AM
Graham, Beau Anthony 3 9:00AM
Green, Phillip James 3 9:00AM
Green, Phillip James 1 9:00AM
Hage, Daniel Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harbord, Andrew Ryan 3 10:30AM
Ivers, Kalebh Aaron 1 9:00AM
James, Nicholas John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kershaw, Jarod Colby, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mattson, Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mclintock, Kristopher Lewis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morgan, Jody Nicole 1 9:00AM
Purcell, Dylan-Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Quartermaine, Larry Damien 1 8:30AM
Raymond, Jesse Colin 1 9:00AM
Ross, Breoney Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Sands, Dean Anthony 1 9:00AM
Saylor, Abraham Isaac 1 9:00AM
Silvester, Hayden Patrick 1 10:30AM
Solomon, Fenella Ann-Louise 1 9:00AM
Thornton, Alexander William 3 10:30AM
Thulin, Rebecca Anne, Mrs 3 10:00AM
Tibbits, Ronald James 1 9:00AM
Timms, Zhanea Rose 1 9:00AM
Tuariki, Natasha Agness 1 9:00AM
Weber, Rachael Emma 1 9:00AM
Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr 2 9:00AM
Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr 1 10:30AM
Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr 3 10:30AM
Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr 3 10:00AM