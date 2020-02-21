Menu
Virgil Power Building, Rockhampton Courthouse Pic/OConnor travel qld buildings Picture: Oconnor Tom
COURT: See who is facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Jack Evans
21st Feb 2020 6:40 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Thursday February 20.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Alessandri, Steven Gina 1 9:00AM

Burgen, Richard Alan 2 9:00AM

Carey, Nicholas Blaine 1 9:00AM

Chellingsworth, Dale Douglas Joseph 1 9:00AM

Cochrane, Chantelle Simone, Miss 1 9:00AM

Comyn, Christian John 1 9:00AM

Dalle Cort, Gildo Christopher 1 9:00AM

Dennis, Stephen John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Gabrielle Michelle 1 9:00AM

Duffy, Dylan Luke 1 9:00AM

Eastell, Allana Kay 1 9:00AM

Flemming, Glenn Robert 1 9:00AM

Graham, Beau Anthony 3 9:00AM

Green, Phillip James 3 9:00AM

Green, Phillip James 1 9:00AM

Hage, Daniel Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harbord, Andrew Ryan 3 10:30AM

Ivers, Kalebh Aaron 1 9:00AM

James, Nicholas John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kershaw, Jarod Colby, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mattson, Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mclintock, Kristopher Lewis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Jody Nicole 1 9:00AM

Purcell, Dylan-Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Quartermaine, Larry Damien 1 8:30AM

Raymond, Jesse Colin 1 9:00AM

Ross, Breoney Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Sands, Dean Anthony 1 9:00AM

Saylor, Abraham Isaac 1 9:00AM

Silvester, Hayden Patrick 1 10:30AM

Solomon, Fenella Ann-Louise 1 9:00AM

Thornton, Alexander William 3 10:30AM

Thulin, Rebecca Anne, Mrs 3 10:00AM

Tibbits, Ronald James 1 9:00AM

Timms, Zhanea Rose 1 9:00AM

Tuariki, Natasha Agness 1 9:00AM

Weber, Rachael Emma 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr 2 9:00AM

Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr 1 10:30AM

Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr 3 10:30AM

Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr 3 10:00AM

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

