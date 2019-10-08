COURT: See who’s appearing in Emerald courts today
EVERY week a number of people appear in Emerald court on a range of different charges.
Here is the full list of the 37 people appearing in the Emerald Magistrates Court today.
Bailey, Michael John 1 9:00AM
Bishop, Nathan Carl David 1 9:00AM
Brown, Sophia Reo 1 9:00AM
Buck, Jessika Mary-May 1 9:00AM
Bunker, Justin Dale 1 9:00AM
Bunn, Mystie Karla 1 9:00AM
Chapman, John Andrew 1 8:30AM
Cooper, Scott Mervyn 1 8:30AM
Curry, Anthony James 1 9:00AM
Doyle, Conan Lee 1 9:00AM
Earl, Peter Ronald 1 9:00AM
Evans, Kyle Lochlan 1 9:00AM
Evans, Nathan Christopher 1 9:00AM
Geehoy, Shontae Alyse 1 9:00AM
Geehoy, Sky Louise 1 9:00AM
Gesa, Shakira Marie 1 9:00AM
Gordon, Damien Jack William 1 9:00AM
Grove, Zack Mathew 1 9:00AM
Haldane, Deanne Lynne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hawkins, John Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mason, Danielle Barr 1 9:00AM
May, Laurence James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Miller, Sean 1 9:00AM
Naumanen, Jahn Aaron Henriks, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Sullivan, Jack Thomas 1 9:00AM
Phillips, Preston David William 1 9:00AM
Screen, Warwick Brian 1 9:00AM
Smith, Peter William 1 9:00AM
Southern, Matthew 1 9:00AM
Spencer, Deanne Maria 1 9:00AM
Tait-Sutherland, Chloe 1 9:00AM
Vale, Rhyannan Marie 1 9:00AM
White, Lincoln Walter 1 9:00AM
Williams, Darlene Elisabeth, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Williams, John Edward 1 9:00AM
Williamson, Nathan Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Woodman, Gregory Herbert 1 9:00AM