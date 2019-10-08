COURT: See who’s appearing in Emerald courts today

EVERY week a number of people appear in Emerald court on a range of different charges.

Here is the full list of the 37 people appearing in the Emerald Magistrates Court today.

Bailey, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Nathan Carl David 1 9:00AM

Brown, Sophia Reo 1 9:00AM

Buck, Jessika Mary-May 1 9:00AM

Bunker, Justin Dale 1 9:00AM

Bunn, Mystie Karla 1 9:00AM

Chapman, John Andrew 1 8:30AM

Cooper, Scott Mervyn 1 8:30AM

Curry, Anthony James 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Conan Lee 1 9:00AM

Earl, Peter Ronald 1 9:00AM

Evans, Kyle Lochlan 1 9:00AM

Evans, Nathan Christopher 1 9:00AM

Geehoy, Shontae Alyse 1 9:00AM

Geehoy, Sky Louise 1 9:00AM

Gesa, Shakira Marie 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Damien Jack William 1 9:00AM

Grove, Zack Mathew 1 9:00AM

Haldane, Deanne Lynne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hawkins, John Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mason, Danielle Barr 1 9:00AM

May, Laurence James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Miller, Sean 1 9:00AM

Naumanen, Jahn Aaron Henriks, Mr 1 9:00AM

O’Sullivan, Jack Thomas 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Preston David William 1 9:00AM

Screen, Warwick Brian 1 9:00AM

Smith, Peter William 1 9:00AM

Southern, Matthew 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Deanne Maria 1 9:00AM

Tait-Sutherland, Chloe 1 9:00AM

Vale, Rhyannan Marie 1 9:00AM

White, Lincoln Walter 1 9:00AM

Williams, Darlene Elisabeth, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Williams, John Edward 1 9:00AM

Williamson, Nathan Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Woodman, Gregory Herbert 1 9:00AM