COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of eight people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday May 21.
Baker, Zachary Paul, room 3, 9AM
Dash, Gary Stephen, room 3, 9AM
Frenken, Matthew John, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Kime, Hayden George, room 3, 9AM
Mccoombes, Damien Joseph, room 3, 9AM
Mclean, Benjamin Scott, room 3, 9AM
Muckert, Ben Robert Lee, room 3, 2PM
Renton-Power, William Martin, room 3, 2PM