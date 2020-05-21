Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
21st May 2020 9:30 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of eight people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday May 21.

Baker, Zachary Paul, room 3, 9AM

Dash, Gary Stephen, room 3, 9AM

Frenken, Matthew John, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Kime, Hayden George, room 3, 9AM

Mccoombes, Damien Joseph, room 3, 9AM

Mclean, Benjamin Scott, room 3, 9AM

Muckert, Ben Robert Lee, room 3, 2PM

Renton-Power, William Martin, room 3, 2PM

court lists rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
