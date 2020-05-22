COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of eight people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday May 22.
Harbord, Jeffrey Robert, room 3, 10AM
Hartigan, Leanne Jade, room 1, 9AM
Hegarty-Lardner, Gaynor, room 1, 9AM
Johnson, Luke James, room 3, 10AM
Kemp, Craig Anthony, room 1, 9AM
Kime, Hayden George, room 3, 10.30AM
Roberts, Damien Craig, room 1, 9AM
Rouse, Joel Lawrence, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Tiers, Lyle Morris, room 3, 10.30AM
Tselepis, Jade Racheal, room 1, 9AM
Yates, Bailey Raymond, room 1, 9AM