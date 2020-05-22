COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of eight people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday May 22.

Harbord, Jeffrey Robert, room 3, 10AM

Hartigan, Leanne Jade, room 1, 9AM

Hegarty-Lardner, Gaynor, room 1, 9AM

Johnson, Luke James, room 3, 10AM

Kemp, Craig Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Kime, Hayden George, room 3, 10.30AM

Roberts, Damien Craig, room 1, 9AM

Rouse, Joel Lawrence, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Tiers, Lyle Morris, room 3, 10.30AM

Tselepis, Jade Racheal, room 1, 9AM

Yates, Bailey Raymond, room 1, 9AM