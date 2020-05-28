Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
28th May 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of nine people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday May 28.

Agnew, Michael John, room 1, 8.30AM

Bennett, Danyon Lester, room 3, 2PM

Lidster, Conrad Athol Leigh, room 3, 9AM

Manfred, Codie William, room 3, 9AM

Masso, Taylah Le, room 3, 9AM

Moran, Cody Ray, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Proud, Kathleen Rose, Miss, room 3, 9AM

Stuart, Jason Roy George, room 1, 8.30AM

Tokotaua, Ricky Lee, room 3, 2PM

court lists rockhampton magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

