COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of nine people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday May 28.
Agnew, Michael John, room 1, 8.30AM
Bennett, Danyon Lester, room 3, 2PM
Lidster, Conrad Athol Leigh, room 3, 9AM
Manfred, Codie William, room 3, 9AM
Masso, Taylah Le, room 3, 9AM
Moran, Cody Ray, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Proud, Kathleen Rose, Miss, room 3, 9AM
Stuart, Jason Roy George, room 1, 8.30AM
Tokotaua, Ricky Lee, room 3, 2PM