Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
2nd Jun 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of eight people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday June 2.

Casado, Maria Florence, room 1, 8.30AM

Crawford, Samuel Beau, room 3, 1PM

Flanders, Virginia Beverley Lee, room 1, 8.30AM

Hill, Ian Malcolm Claude, room 1, 9AM

Illin, Gwendolyn Lucinda Carol, room 3, 1PM

Mcinerney, Joseph Francis Michael, room 1, 8.30AM

Trusz, Tamika Jane, Miss, room 3, 1PM

White, Garrett Vivian, Mr, room 1, 9AM

court lists rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHO confirms shocking Blackwater COVID-19 case revelation

        premium_icon CHO confirms shocking Blackwater COVID-19 case revelation

        Health Queensland's Chief Health Officer has released a statement after the miner’s autopsy results were returned today, with shocking results.

        Terror as drug users invade home, bash man and ransack house

        premium_icon Terror as drug users invade home, bash man and ransack house

        Crime When the group approached the home, they disabled the security cameras before...

        18-month sentence for contravening a domestic violence order

        premium_icon 18-month sentence for contravening a domestic violence order

        Crime Judge Burnett said he did not see it fit the offender be released into the...

        Homebuyers grant: How much money you'll get from new scheme

        Homebuyers grant: How much money you'll get from new scheme

        Politics Government’s $25k homebuyers handout