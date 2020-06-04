Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of eight people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday June 4.

Bennett, Danyon Lester, room 3, 2PM

Foreman, Kevin Timothy, room 3, 2PM

Geiger, Giobi Sydney, room 3, 2PM

Hoy, Ricky Lee, room 3, 2PM

Mccoombes, Damien Joseph, room 3, 9AM

Richardson, Jacob Jason James, room 3, 2PM

Tokotaua, Ricky Lee, room 3, 2PM

Weeding, John Thomas, room 3, 9AM

court lists rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

