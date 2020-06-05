COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of eight people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday June 5.

Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Comollatti, Brent Bernard, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM

Dryden, Cree Aiden, room 3, 10.30AM

Ellis, Jodie Louise, room 1, 9AM

Halpin, Kieran Hugh, room 1, 9AM

Jabboury, Ken Anthony, room 3, 10AM

Marie, Paige Sieglund, room 1, 9AM

Oram, Samantha Rose, room 3, 10AM

Pearce, Nathan James, room 1, 9AM

Perston, Jessica Ashleigh, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Rouse, Joel Lawrence, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Warcon, Demi Leigh, room 3, 10.30AM

White, Garrett Vivian, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Yates, Bailey Raymond, room 1, 9AM