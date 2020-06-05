Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
5th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of eight people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday June 5.

Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Comollatti, Brent Bernard, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM

Dryden, Cree Aiden, room 3, 10.30AM

Ellis, Jodie Louise, room 1, 9AM

Halpin, Kieran Hugh, room 1, 9AM

Jabboury, Ken Anthony, room 3, 10AM

Marie, Paige Sieglund, room 1, 9AM

Oram, Samantha Rose, room 3, 10AM

Pearce, Nathan James, room 1, 9AM

Perston, Jessica Ashleigh, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Rouse, Joel Lawrence, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Warcon, Demi Leigh, room 3, 10.30AM

White, Garrett Vivian, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Yates, Bailey Raymond, room 1, 9AM

court lists rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major Central Qld businesses merge in $50 million deal

        premium_icon Major Central Qld businesses merge in $50 million deal

        Business New venture to be a market leader in the mining, engineering, construction service sector

        Pollies continue to lobby NewsCorp to save CQ’s newspapers

        premium_icon Pollies continue to lobby NewsCorp to save CQ’s newspapers

        News Our region’s politicians explain their differing approaches in fighting to retain a...

        Loved Rocky eatery reopens doors to mass of customers

        premium_icon Loved Rocky eatery reopens doors to mass of customers

        News ‘All I could do was stay at home when we were closed so it feels good to be...

        Solo show a major success for CQ artist

        premium_icon Solo show a major success for CQ artist

        News ‘Even in the darkest of times, art is an important form of healing and recovery...