Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 16 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday June 8.

Ansford, Stephen James, room 1, 9AM

Bridgeman, Jelisa Elizabeth, room 3, 10AM

Brown, Lauchlan Alexander, room 1, 9AM

Brown, Lauchlan Alexander, room 1, 8.30AM

Callaghan, Brian Michael, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Comollatti, Brent Bernard, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM

Dimech, Jacob, room 3, 10.30AM

Dixson, Steven Wayne, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Finnegan, Caillan James, room 1, 8.30AM

Hegarty-Lardner, Gaynor, room 3, 10AM

Kemnitz, Robert Bradley, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mathieson, Tracy Lee, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Mcdonald, Kym Leanne, room 1, 9AM

Mooney, Hadley Graham, room 1, 9AM

Tiers, Lyle Morris, room 1, 9AM

White, Garrett Vivian, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM

