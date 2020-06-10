COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 19 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday June 10.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Anderson, Travis Roy 1 9:00AM

Carney, Norghton Alexander, Mr 1 2:00PM

Dakin, Jack Anthony, Mr 1 2:00PM

Gilbert, Sebastian 1 2:00PM

Gooda, Malcolm Peter 1 2:00PM

Hawke, Melanie Prudence Jean 1 2:00PM

Johnson, Keith William 1 2:00PM

Jones, Codey Cliff 1 2:00PM

Jones, Luke Alan, Mr 1 2:00PM

Kime, Hayden George 1 2:00PM

Kiro, Robert John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Mcintosh, Clinton Russell 1 2:00PM

Mckinley, Michael Hayes 1 2:00PM

Moore, Adam Lee, Mr 1 2:00PM

Rasmussen, Grant Julian 1 2:00PM

Smith, Daniel Fredrick 1 2:00PM

Watkin, Cameron William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watts, Justin Kyle, Mr 1 2:00PM

White, Noel Benjamin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Williams, Melita Jane, Ms 1 2:00PM

Yates, Sarah Jane 1 2:00PM

Yates, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM