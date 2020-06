EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 19 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday June 10.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Oakley, Laureal Janette 1 9:00AM

Smith, Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Smithson, Krystal Donna, Miss 1 2:00PM

Tiers, Lyle Morris 1 9:00AM