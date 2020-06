COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 19 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday June 10.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr 3 10:30AM

Brown, Leslie David 1 9:00AM

Chizzoni, David Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dunnett, Jeremy Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ghilotti, Shannon Paul 1 9:00AM

Jenkins, Robert 1 9:00AM

Lidster, Conrad Athol Leigh 1 9:00AM

Lydiard, Aaron James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Malone, Heather Jacqueline 3 10:00AM

Montzka, John 1 9:00AM

Pointon, John Charles 3 2:00PM

Quinn, Amy Marie 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Gregory Kenneth John 3 10:00AM

Richardson, Jacob Jason James 3 10:00AM

Richardson, John Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sielaff, Raymond Charles 1 9:00AM

Watson, Tristan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Winslade, Lenakel Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM