Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Jack Evans
15th Jun 2020 6:21 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 19 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday June 15.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Aspinall, Neville William Junior 1 9:00AM

Brown, Joeleen Mary 1 8:50AM

Bryan, Paul Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davis, Terri-Maree Alice, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Donoghue, Kody Allen 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Melavi Roy 1 8:30AM

Finnegan, Kerry-Lee Angelina, Ms 1 9:00AM

Horton, Trent John 1 8:30AM

James, Christopher Owen 1 9:00AM

Jarvis, Raymond Stephen 1 9:00AM

Jeremy, Laura Ivy, Mrs ? 8:50AM

Johnson, Eleisha 3 10:00AM

Johnson, Norman Abraham Yurunga, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kane, Caleb Clayton 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Craig Anthony 3 10:30AM

Kiernan, Kaytlin Lesley Maree 1 9:00AM

Kime, Hayden George 3 10:30AM

Lappin, Zacharia Ty 1 9:00AM

Laverty, Terence Joseph 1 8:30AM

Murray, John Frederick 3 10:30AM

Oates, Glynn Rowan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Beverley Jean 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Zane Lee, Mr 3 10:00AM

Reynolds, Keith Robert 1 9:00AM

Rodrigues Da Silva, Luiz Eduardo 1 9:00AM

Ross, Kaleb William Thomas 1 8:30AM

Stock, Justin Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, James Robert 1 9:00AM

