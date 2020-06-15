COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 19 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday June 15.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Aspinall, Neville William Junior 1 9:00AM
Brown, Joeleen Mary 1 8:50AM
Bryan, Paul Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davis, Terri-Maree Alice, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Donoghue, Kody Allen 1 9:00AM
Duncan, Melavi Roy 1 8:30AM
Finnegan, Kerry-Lee Angelina, Ms 1 9:00AM
Horton, Trent John 1 8:30AM
James, Christopher Owen 1 9:00AM
Jarvis, Raymond Stephen 1 9:00AM
Jeremy, Laura Ivy, Mrs ? 8:50AM
Johnson, Eleisha 3 10:00AM
Johnson, Norman Abraham Yurunga, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kane, Caleb Clayton 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Craig Anthony 3 10:30AM
Kiernan, Kaytlin Lesley Maree 1 9:00AM
Kime, Hayden George 3 10:30AM
Lappin, Zacharia Ty 1 9:00AM
Laverty, Terence Joseph 1 8:30AM
Murray, John Frederick 3 10:30AM
Oates, Glynn Rowan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rankin, Beverley Jean 1 9:00AM
Rankin, Zane Lee, Mr 3 10:00AM
Reynolds, Keith Robert 1 9:00AM
Rodrigues Da Silva, Luiz Eduardo 1 9:00AM
Ross, Kaleb William Thomas 1 8:30AM
Stock, Justin Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, James Robert 1 9:00AM