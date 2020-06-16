COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 19 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday June 15.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Aiken, Laura Jane 1 9:00AM

Bowditch, Stephanie Anne ? 8:50AM

Cameron, Grant Mitchell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Chellingsworth, Dale Douglas Joseph 1 9:00AM

Corbin, Michael Anthony, Mr 1 1:00PM

Doyle, Martin James 3 1:00PM

Flanders, Virginia Beverley Lee 1 9:00AM

Hage, Daniel Paul, Mr 3 1:00PM

Hallows, Taylor Marie 1 9:00AM

Kane, Caleb Clayton 1 9:00AM

Laracy, Tiarne Ashton, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Kym Leanne 1 9:00AM

Mckelvie, Paul Michael 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Sarah Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Steven Glenn, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thaiday, Charles Robert 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Dylan James 1 9:00AM

Tiers, Lyle Morris 2 9:00AM

Tokotaua, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM

Whittington, Roy Francis Charles 1 9:00AM

Widdowson, Rhys Timothy 1 9:00AM