COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 19 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday June 17.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Arnold, Katrina Ann 1 2:00PM

Auda, Jermaine William 1 2:00PM

Baker, Leonard George 1 2:00PM

Bird, Warren James 3 10:00AM

Broomhall, Trevor-John 1 2:00PM

Brown, George Oswell, Mr 2 2:00PM

Carey, Nicholas Blaine 1 2:00PM

Cranston, Emma Jean 1 2:00PM

Dougan, Layne Andrew 3 9:00AM

Doyle, Simon 1 2:00PM

Eichhorn, Michael 1 2:00PM

Ferguson, Kauanne, Miss 1 2:00PM

Field, Kyle James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Graham, Beau Anthony 1 2:00PM

Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr 1 2:00PM

Gray-Ganter, Angus Charles 1 2:00PM

Green, Phillip James 1 2:00PM

Hill, Nikeytah Louise 1 2:00PM

Hill, Warren William Timothy, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hill, Warren William Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hinton, Melitta Jayne 1 2:00PM

Johns, Aaron Shane, Mr 1 2:00PM

King, Cameron Dwayne 1 2:00PM

Lowien, Jordan Jack 1 2:00PM

Martin, Earl James 1 2:00PM

Mcbean, Stuart James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Mckinley, Sironen John William 1 2:00PM

Meiers, Michael Donald 1 9:00AM

Moloney, Caleb Peter 1 9:00AM

Moloney, Caleb Peter 1 9:30AM

Mooney, Lauren Tenneal 1 2:00PM

Munchow, Aaron Stanley 1 9:00AM

Mundraby, Shadrach Jason 3 10:00AM

Povey, Navajo Nikora 1 2:00PM

Rankin, Jaydan Joseph 1 2:00PM

Reinke, Samantha Karen, Mrs 1 2:00PM

Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart 1 2:00PM

Richardson, Malcolm Edgar, Mr 1 2:00PM

Ross, Kaleb William Thomas 1 2:00PM

Saunders, Tristan Lindsay 3 10:00AM

Saunders, Tristian Lindsay 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Tristian Lindsay 3 10:00AM

Smith, Andrew James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Smith, Anita 1 2:00PM

Stolk, Michael Andrew 1 9:00AM

Thaiday, Charles Robert 1 9:00AM

Tiers, Dorothy Constance 1 2:00PM

Watson, Jamie Andrew 1 9:00AM

White, James Kelvin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss 3 10:00AM

Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward 1 9:00AM

Winzer, Hannah Jane 1 2:00PM

Wosomo, Andrew, Mr 1 2:00PM

Wurzbacher, Chantelle Simone 1 2:00PM