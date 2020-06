COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 19 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday June 18.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Baker, Zachary Paul 3 9:00AM

Bennett, Danyon Lester 3 2:00PM

Bunyan, Hayden John, Mr 3 9:00AM

Dash, Gary Stephen 3 9:00AM

Geiger, Giobi Sydney 3 2:00PM

Hill, Warren William Timothy, Mr 3 9:00AM

Horo, Te Ariki 3 2:00PM

Jamieson, Warren Charles 3 9:00AM

Mclean, Benjamin Scott 3 9:00AM

Proud, Kathleen Rose, Miss 3 9:00AM

Smithson, Krystal Donna, Miss 2 2:00PM

Stuart, Jason Roy George 3 9:00AM

Thaiday, Charles Robert 3 9:00AM

Tokotaua, Ricky Lee 3 9:00AM