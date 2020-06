COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

See the full list of people appearing in court today.

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 19 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday June 18.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Allison, Alexander Christian 1 9:00AM

Baker, Bradley Andrew 1 9:00AM

Bellert, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM

Burton, Rodney Owen 1 9:00AM

Cox, Jamie John, Mr 1 9:00AM

De Blaauw, Matthew Peter 1 9:00AM

Dilleen, Nikki Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dunnett, Jeremy Wayne, Mr 3 10:00AM

Dwyer, Jason Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hampton, Jason Ian 1 9:00AM

Haynes, Lionel John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hill, Warren William Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Desmond Basil 1 9:00AM

Hutchinson, Anthony John 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Craig Anthony 3 10:30AM

Kershaw, Jarod Colby, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kupfer, Paganne Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Laidlaw, Nathan Andrew Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lord, Rhys 1 9:00AM

Mcgregor, Shania Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mckinley, Michael Hayes 2 10:00AM

Mcleod, William James 1 9:00AM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Miller, Christopher Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

O’Rourke, Joshua James 1 9:00AM

Purcell, Dylan-Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Skeen, Nerida Rose 1 9:00AM

Svensen, Cheynne Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tiers, Dennis James 1 8:30AM

Tobane, William John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watson, Matthew Thomas 1 9:00AM

Weeks, Christopher William 1 9:00AM