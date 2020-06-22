COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 19 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday June 22.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Ah-Sam, Henry Joseph 1 9:00AM

Austin, Ian 1 9:00AM

Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr 3 10:00AM

Cameron, Malcolm Maurice 1 9:00AM

Charles, Luke 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Steven 1 9:00AM

Cronin, Racheal Melinda, Ms 1 9:00AM

Dietz, Sam Zachary 1 8:30AM

Dunnett, Jeremy Wayne, Mr 3 10:30AM

Franks, Cassidy Maddison 1 9:00AM

Graham, Jason Neil 1 9:00AM

Grant, Stiiles Vivian Tyrone 1 9:00AM

Haynes, Lionel John, Mr 3 10:30AM

Hill, Warren William Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hoffman, Kodie David 1 9:00AM

Jarrett, Abraham 1 8:30AM

Johnson, Grant Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lazaruk, Evgeny Petrovich 1 9:00AM

Lydiard, Joanne Margaret 1 9:00AM

Maclean, Kelsie Addison 1 9:00AM

Mattson, Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Maynard, Jacinta Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mckinley, Michael Hayes 3 10:30AM

Mcleod, William James 1 9:00AM

Messina, Danielle Ellen 1 9:00AM

Mimi, Osmond Frederick 1 8:30AM

Naylor, Timothy John 1 9:00AM

Nipper, Terrencia Nelly, Miss 1 9:00AM

Noble, Peter Edward 1 9:00AM

Pholi, Brett Raphael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Savage-Gregory, Caleb Joshua 1 9:00AM

White, Garrett Vivian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Marshall 1 8:30AM