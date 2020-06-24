Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Jack Evans
24th Jun 2020 6:37 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday June 24.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Accoom, Richard Colin 1 2:00PM

Alberts, William James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Anderson, Travis Roy 1 2:00PM

Armstrong, William Noel 1 2:00PM

Arnold, Damian John 1 9:00AM

Auriac, Paul Edward 1 2:00PM

Bean, Kailyen Jayde 1 9:00AM

Bean, Kailyn Jade 1 9:00AM

Bingham-James, Jessie Allana Storm, Miss 1 2:00PM

Blackman, Brandon Joel, Mr 1 2:00PM

Bloxsom, Benjamin Peter 1 9:00AM

Bradshaw, David Alan 1 2:00PM

Bryce, Daniel Wade, Mr 1 2:00PM

Burgess, Patricia Irene 1 2:00PM

Butler, Anthony George Denis 1 2:00PM

Carvosso, Dean Graham, Mr 1 9:00AM

Chugg, Jesse Richard 1 9:00AM

Close, Christopher Brian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Elizabeth Lea Maree 1 9:00AM

Creek, Stephen Alan 1 2:00PM

Cross, Nicholas Frank Thomas 1 2:00PM

Darken, Selwyn 1 2:00PM

Donnelly, Simon James 1 2:00PM

Doyle, Peter Oron 1 9:00AM

Ducat, Zoe Taylor, Miss 1 9:00AM

Elliott, Sabrina Maree 1 9:00AM

Elliott, Sabrina Maree 1 2:00PM

George, Jesse Duncan 1 2:00PM

Gleeson, Reece James 1 9:00AM

Grealy, Maree Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Grimshaw, Alan Lloyd 1 2:00PM

Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas 1 9:00AM

Harbord, Jeffrey Robert 1 2:00PM

Harrison, William Shade 1 2:00PM

Harrower, Jamie Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Henry, Lorna Jean, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Mark Nathaniel 1 9:00AM

Howe, John George 1 2:00PM

Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM

James, Raymond Scott, Mr 1 2:00PM

Jewell, Daniel Terry 1 2:00PM

Jones, Codey Cliff 1 2:00PM

Jonsen, Shiann Rhiannon 1 2:00PM

Jonsen, Shiann Rhiannon 1 9:00AM

Ketchup, Paul James Rodney 1 2:00PM

Kilgour-Crane, Courtney Joy, Miss 1 2:00PM

King, Alexander O’Malley 1 2:00PM

Lancaster, Aaron Craig, Mr 1 2:00PM

Lancaster, Mitchell Ryan 1 2:00PM

Langley, Trent Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Latham, Todd Henry Irwin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Liolevave, Amanda Gaye 1 9:00AM

Little, Leighton Cameron, Mr 1 2:00PM

Lodewikus, David Micheal Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lovett, Bradley Scott Kenneth 1 2:00PM

Malcolm, Oriel Alisha 1 9:00AM

Marks, David Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Dillon Colin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Mcintosh, Greggory Noel 1 2:00PM

Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 9:00AM

Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 2:00PM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 2:00PM

Middleton, Shane Thomas 1 2:00PM

Nightingale, Anthony Christopher 1 2:00PM

Nolan, Billie-Jo 1 9:00AM

O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parker, Pamela Kathleen 1 2:00PM

Perkins, Bruce William 1 2:00PM

Proctor, Allen Gilmore 1 9:00AM

Randall, De-Elle Shae, Miss 1 2:00PM

Remynse, Breahna Siahn 1 2:00PM

Richards, Tiffany Renee, Miss 1 2:00PM

Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart 1 2:00PM

Richings, Alexander Joseph 1 2:00PM

Riley, Stafford Jason James 1 9:00AM

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 2:00PM

Ryall, Kelly Anne 1 2:00PM

Sandry, Jake, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Jacqueline Rae, Ms 1 2:00PM

Smith, Peggy Rose 1 2:00PM

Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne 1 2:00PM

Spencer, Arthur James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Swile, Darren Kingsly 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Rees Walter 1 2:00PM

Tory, Christopher Glen, Mr 1 2:00PM

Van Nek, Nathan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wellman, Jason Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Wellman, Jason Lloyd 1 2:00PM

Williams, Graham Colin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Wooler, Shane Michael Clifford 1 2:00PM

