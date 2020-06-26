COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday June 26.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Arnold, Chloe Jane 1 9:00AM
Bagot, Luke Kenneth, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bell, Sharon Joan 1 9:00AM
Bellert, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM
Bergin, Michael Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bryan, Paul Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 9:00AM
Cutting, Mark Joseph 1 9:00AM
Dascombe, Kellie Michelle 1 9:00AM
Day, Sarah 1 9:00AM
Donney, Robert Bruce 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Glen Kenneth 1 9:00AM
Feltl, Corey Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gela, Ziglocious Maison 1 9:00AM
Godfrey, Timothy James 1 9:00AM
Gray-Ganter, Angus Charles 3 10:30AM
Gyemore, Christopher Bertram 3 10:30AM
Hage, Daniel Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hawke, Wesley Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hill, Christopher Edward Owen 1 9:00AM
Hill, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM
Hudson, Brittany Anne 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Warren Charles 1 9:00AM
Mcarthur, Zane Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mccabe, Michel Allan 1 9:00AM
Miller, Christopher Lloyd 1 9:00AM
Miller, Christopher Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Montzka, John 3 10:00AM
Murray, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Murray, Rachel Denise 1 9:00AM
Owens, Danny James 1 9:00AM
Pearson, Christopher Ian James 1 9:00AM
Purcell, Dylan-Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rasmussen, Beau, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reynolds, Steve Ernest 1 9:00AM
Ross, Breoney Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Sawtell, Michael William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sielaff, Raymond Charles 3 10:00AM
Smedley, Brendan Garry, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Geoffrey Richard 1 8:30AM
Staudinger, Chrystal Lee, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Stephens, Kerri Ann 1 9:00AM
Stevenson, Karen Joy 1 9:00AM
Sweetman, Nickolas William 1 9:00AM
Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 8:30AM
Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tindale, Travis Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Walsh, Roylene, Miss 1 9:00AM
Watts, Justin Kyle, Mr 1 9:00AM
Webb, Kaya Jane 1 9:00AM
Wegert, Steven Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wegert, Steven Thomas, Mr 1 8:30AM
Williams, Merleeka Jessie Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wright, Sarah Valerie Dawn 1 9:00AM