COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday June 26.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Arnold, Chloe Jane 1 9:00AM

Bagot, Luke Kenneth, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bell, Sharon Joan 1 9:00AM

Bellert, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM

Bergin, Michael Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bryan, Paul Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 9:00AM

Cutting, Mark Joseph 1 9:00AM

Dascombe, Kellie Michelle 1 9:00AM

Day, Sarah 1 9:00AM

Donney, Robert Bruce 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Glen Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Feltl, Corey Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gela, Ziglocious Maison 1 9:00AM

Godfrey, Timothy James 1 9:00AM

Gray-Ganter, Angus Charles 3 10:30AM

Gyemore, Christopher Bertram 3 10:30AM

Hage, Daniel Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hawke, Wesley Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hill, Christopher Edward Owen 1 9:00AM

Hill, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Hudson, Brittany Anne 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Warren Charles 1 9:00AM

Mcarthur, Zane Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccabe, Michel Allan 1 9:00AM

Miller, Christopher Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Miller, Christopher Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Montzka, John 3 10:00AM

Murray, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murray, Rachel Denise 1 9:00AM

Owens, Danny James 1 9:00AM

Pearson, Christopher Ian James 1 9:00AM

Purcell, Dylan-Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rasmussen, Beau, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reynolds, Steve Ernest 1 9:00AM

Ross, Breoney Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Sawtell, Michael William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sielaff, Raymond Charles 3 10:00AM

Smedley, Brendan Garry, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Geoffrey Richard 1 8:30AM

Staudinger, Chrystal Lee, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Stephens, Kerri Ann 1 9:00AM

Stevenson, Karen Joy 1 9:00AM

Sweetman, Nickolas William 1 9:00AM

Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 8:30AM

Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tindale, Travis Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walsh, Roylene, Miss 1 9:00AM

Watts, Justin Kyle, Mr 1 9:00AM

Webb, Kaya Jane 1 9:00AM

Wegert, Steven Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wegert, Steven Thomas, Mr 1 8:30AM

Williams, Merleeka Jessie Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wright, Sarah Valerie Dawn 1 9:00AM