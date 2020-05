EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of six people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday May 28.

Brown, Mary Clare, room 1, 9AM

Fuller, Peter John, room 1, 9AM

Jaques, Riley Lindsay, room 1, 9AM

Marks, David Stewart, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mcdonald, Joshua Luke, room 1, 9AM

Sorrensen, Dayle William, room 1, 9AM