COURT: Short list for Friday at Rocky Magistrates Court
TODAY’S court list, in order of name, room and time.
Akiba, Daniell Ianna Saranaine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Austin, Graham Ronald, Mr 3 10:00AM
Backo, Dee Ivan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brown, David Allan 3 10:30AM
Brown, Justin 1 9:00AM
Brown, Warren John 1 9:00AM
Cobcroft, Heath Brendon 1 9:00AM
Colquhoun, Nathan Ray, Mr 1 8:30AM
Conwell, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Corbett, Cody Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Craig, Daryl Robert 1 8:30AM
Doak, Tina Alyse 3 10:30AM
Fielder, Michael William John 1 9:00AM
Fielder, Michael William John 1 8:30AM
Flanders, Virginia Beverley Lee 1 9:00AM
Gristwood, Bernard Martin 1 9:00AM
Hare, Wayne Peter Milton 1 9:00AM
Hixon, Kylie-Jo 1 9:00AM
Huggett, Joel Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jaraminas, Tamikah Maree, Miss 3 10:00AM
Johnston, Warren Jon Carlton, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jones, Darryn Edward 1 9:00AM
Jonsen, Shiann Rhiannon 3 2:00PM
Kelly, Jackson Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kenny, Rebecca Jane 1 9:00AM
Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr 1 8:30AM
Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lawton, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lee, Byron Albert 1 9:00AM
Mckinley, Sironen John William 3 2:00PM
Mimi, William Maurice 1 9:00AM
Muir, Leigh Jeffrey 1 9:00AM
Noble, Peter Edward 1 9:00AM
Oakley, Karl Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM
Press, Aaron Kelly 1 9:00AM
Rankin, Alex James 3 2:00PM
Richards, Casey James Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Anita 3 2:00PM
Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thorne, Nicholas William 1 9:00AM
Tobane, Warren Victor 1 9:00AM
Watts, Jake Kevin 1 9:00AM
Watts, Jake Kevin 3 10:30AM
Wincen, Tia Ashley 1 9:00AM
