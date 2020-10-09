Menu
Crime

COURT: Short list for Friday at Rocky Magistrates Court

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
9th Oct 2020 6:57 AM
TODAY’S court list, in order of name, room and time.

Akiba, Daniell Ianna Saranaine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Austin, Graham Ronald, Mr 3 10:00AM

Backo, Dee Ivan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, David Allan 3 10:30AM

Brown, Justin 1 9:00AM

Brown, Warren John 1 9:00AM

Cobcroft, Heath Brendon 1 9:00AM

Colquhoun, Nathan Ray, Mr 1 8:30AM

Conwell, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Corbett, Cody Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Craig, Daryl Robert 1 8:30AM

Doak, Tina Alyse 3 10:30AM

Fielder, Michael William John 1 9:00AM

Fielder, Michael William John 1 8:30AM

Flanders, Virginia Beverley Lee 1 9:00AM

Gristwood, Bernard Martin 1 9:00AM

Hare, Wayne Peter Milton 1 9:00AM

Hixon, Kylie-Jo 1 9:00AM

Huggett, Joel Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jaraminas, Tamikah Maree, Miss 3 10:00AM

Johnston, Warren Jon Carlton, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jones, Darryn Edward 1 9:00AM

Jonsen, Shiann Rhiannon 3 2:00PM

Kelly, Jackson Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kenny, Rebecca Jane 1 9:00AM

Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr 1 8:30AM

Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lawton, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lee, Byron Albert 1 9:00AM

Mckinley, Sironen John William 3 2:00PM

Mimi, William Maurice 1 9:00AM

Muir, Leigh Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Noble, Peter Edward 1 9:00AM

Oakley, Karl Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Press, Aaron Kelly 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Alex James 3 2:00PM

Richards, Casey James Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Anita 3 2:00PM

Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thorne, Nicholas William 1 9:00AM

Tobane, Warren Victor 1 9:00AM

Watts, Jake Kevin 1 9:00AM

Watts, Jake Kevin 3 10:30AM

Wincen, Tia Ashley 1 9:00AM

