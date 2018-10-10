Court simulation tests CQUniversity students

ON TRIAL: CQUniversity third-year Bachelor of Accidents Forensics student Tom Schiavon participated in a court simulation in Rockhampton.

FACING a mock court trial might sound stressful, but for Tom Schiavon it was preferable to sitting any exam.

Mr Schiavon was one of CQUniversity's accident forensics students facing mock examination yesterday as part of their final-year assessments.

The assessment follows a simulated accident the students started investigating earlier this year.

As part of that, Mr Schiavon spent about four hours gathering evidence at the scene of a simulated workplace accident, then a week interviewing those involved before starting to compile a full report.

The mock court situation was the final part of the assignment and had Mr Schiavon give evidence as if in a trial relating to the accident.

It also involved cross-examination. Mr Schiavon said there were a few questions which took him by surprise during the hour-long testimony.

But he said the practical scenario was less stressful than taking an exam.

Accidents forensics senior lecturer Kevin Perry said the students would be exposed to a simulated court environment and their prepared reports and knowledge would be tested under cross-examination.

"The feedback from previous year's students has been pleasing, and whilst they found it daunting when being cross-examined, they have appreciated the opportunity to be best-prepared for future court appearances,” Mr Perry said.