Court singlet shock as man suffers seizure

ROCKHAMPTON Magistrates Court was disrupted today by a medical emergency, but it didn't stop the presiding magistrate from laying down the law.

Magistrate Cameron Press' busy court room was thrown into disarray after a man had a suspected seizure while sitting in the gallery waiting for his case to be heard.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes rushed to the man's aid while a court clerk rang an ambulance.

Mr Press, who is well known for his strict dress policy, stepped down from his bench into the gallery of stunned court-goers.

He quickly spotted a man wearing a singlet in his court room and delivered the appropriate dressing down.

Having ensured the man suffering the seizure was receiving appropriate care, Mr Press adjourned the court room.

Court was closed for around 10 minutes while paramedics attended to the man and removed him through a back entrance of the court house.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the incident and said a man in his late 30s was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

They were unable to confirm whether the man had a seizure or was suffering another medical condition.