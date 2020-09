COURT: Today’s five-page list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court

HERE is the Rockhampton Magistrates Court list for today, Wednesday, September 2, in order of name, room, and time.

--

Accoom, Damien Ross, Mr 1 8:30AM

Anderson, Matthew Kenneth Geoffrey 1 8:30AM

Bailey, Byron Leslie, Mr 1 2:00PM

Bailey, Byron Leslie, Mr 1 8:30AM

Baker, Corey James 1 2:00PM

Baker, Leonard George 1 2:00PM

Baty, James Richard 1 8:30AM

Beckett, Kirsten Patricia 3 9:00AM

Bedi, Jasaman Singh 1 9:00AM

Blackman, Brandon Joel, Mr 2 9:00AM

Blewitt, Sarah Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 3 9:00AM

Blunden, Simone Lesley, Miss 1 9:00AM

Borresen, Daniel Gregory 1 2:00PM

Borresen, Daniel Gregory 1 9:00AM

Brown, Grahame John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Brown, John Lionel Edward 1 9:00AM

Brown, John Lionel Edward 3 9:00AM

Brown, Justin John 1 8:30AM

Brown, Shane Edward, Mr 3 10:00AM

Charlton-Little, Jason 1 8:30AM

Clayton, Steven 1 2:00PM

Clayton, Steven 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Tamara Hope 3 9:00AM

Conroy, James Leslie, Mr 3 9:00AM

Conway, Samantha Anne 3 2:00PM

Cooke, Joshua Bowden, Mr 1 9:00AM

Corbin, Michael Anthony, Mr 1 2:00PM

Cross, Nicholas Frank Thomas 1 2:00PM

Delahunty, Haley Lillian Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dern, Zachary Alexander 1 8:30AM

Diaz, Laine Anthony 3 2:00PM

Donnelly, Simon James 1 2:00PM

Dougan, Layne Andrew 3 9:00AM

Doyle, Victor Joseph 1 8:30AM

Drummond, Donald Neville 1 2:00PM

Edmund, Sharlene Dianne 1 9:30AM

Edmund, Sharlene Dianne 1 8:30AM

Eichhorn, Michael 1 2:00PM

Evans, Graham Michael, Mr 1 8:30AM

Field, Kyle James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Gooda, Vanz Leo 3 9:00AM

Gordon, Alexander James 1 8:30AM

Graham, Beau Anthony 1 2:00PM

Harkins-Capsanis, Jessica Marie, Miss 1 8:30AM

Harkins-Capsanis, Jessica Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Healy, Jacob 1 2:00PM

Henry, Lorna Jean, Ms 3 9:00AM

Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Hiscox, Robert Conrad 1 8:30AM

Hixon, Gregory Robert 1 2:00PM

Hong, James William 1 9:00AM

Howe, Darcy J 3 2:00PM

Howe, John George 1 2:00PM

Hutchinson, Tori Adriana, Miss 1 2:00PM

Jaques, Riley Lindsay 1 2:00PM

Jenkins, Robert 3 2:15PM

Jenkins, Robert Noel 3 2:15PM

Kane, Caleb Clayton 1 2:00PM

Kennedy, Jackie Crossan 1 8:30AM

King, Kailub Zacc, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kissier, Tristian John 1 8:30AM

Kluck, William Joseph 3 2:00PM

Lewis, Jacob Allan 3 2:00PM

Lodewikus, David Micheal Peter, Mr 1 2:00PM

Masso, Taylah Le 3 9:00AM

Matheson, Margaret Rose 3 9:00AM

Maynard, Jacinta Lee, Miss 3 9:00AM

Mcconnell, Jarrad Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mclarty, Steven Ronald, Mr 1 2:00PM

Millar, Michael John 1 8:30AM

Milson, Mervyn James 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Harrison Riley 1 9:00AM

Montzka, John 1 2:00PM

Mooney, Lauren Tenneal 1 2:00PM

Moore, John Alfred, Mr 1 2:00PM

Muller, Angela Bernadette 1 9:00AM

Mwangi, Pauline Wacheke 1 2:00PM

Nel, Albert Johann, Mr 1 2:00PM

Newell, Fiona Kay 1 9:00AM

Niklasson, Alma Sara Kristina 1 8:30AM

Oakley, Lawrence Kenneth 1 8:30AM

Parish, Danial James 1 2:00PM

Parter, Graham Neil 3 2:00PM

Pender, Kane Trevor William, Mr 3 9:00AM

Perkins, Bruce William 1 2:00PM

Perston, Jessica Ashleigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Randall, De-Elle Shae, Miss 1 2:00PM

Rankin, Keona Bess 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Keona Bess 1 2:00PM

Rice, Lee Stephen, Mr 1 2:00PM

Richards, Phillip Timothy James 1 9:00AM

Richards, Phillip Timothy James 1 8:30AM

Richardson, Barry Roy 1 2:00PM

Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart 1 2:00PM

Richardson, Loyla Christine 3 9:00AM

Roginson, Gregory Ronald 1 2:00PM

Ross-Miller, Che Myles, Mr 3 9:00AM

Saunders, Bowman Claud 1 2:00PM

Sielaff, Raymond Charles 1 9:00AM

Sleeman, Christopher Wayne 1 2:00PM

Spanovic, Viktor 1 2:00PM

Stapleton, Tara 1 9:00AM

Staudinger, Chrystal Lee, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Stuart, Jason Roy George 1 2:00PM

Sullivan, Martin James Francis 1 8:30AM

Svensen, Cheynne Troy, Mr 3 10:00AM

Svensen, Cheynne Troy, Mr 1 8:30AM

Sweetman, Nickolas William 1 2:00PM

Turnbull, Mitchell 1 2:00PM

Warcon, Demi Leigh 1 2:00PM

Watson, David Michael 3 2:00PM

Weeding, Kevin David, Mr 1 2:00PM

Weeks, Christopher William 1 2:00PM

White, Richard Jason, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Ivy-Pearl 1 2:00PM

Williams, Melita Jane, Ms 1 2:00PM

Williams, Shiree Hailey 1 8:30AM

Winzer, Hannah Jane 1 2:00PM

Wooler, Shane Michael Clifford 1 2:00PM