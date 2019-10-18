Autopsy results in after alleged Auckland St murder

A GLADSTONE man has been committed to the Supreme Court on one charge of murder after a young man was stabbed outside an Auckland St unit complex in 2017.

It comes after Anthony Lee Smits' lawyer Tom Polley conceded there was a prima facie case against his client, Mr Smits, in the murder of 23-year-old Andrew Vesey-Brown.

Mr Smits is accused of fatally stab­bing Mr Vesey-Brown outside a unit at 251 Auckland St on July 10, 2017.

The committal hearing of Mr Smits continued in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday after it was adjourned in early September.

Forensic pathologist Dr Philip Storey was the final witness called during the committal hearing to interpret the autopsy report into the death of Mr Vesey-Brown, written by Dr Nigel Buxton.

Dr Storey said the autopsy report stated Mr Vesey-Brown had been stabbed in the lung and "rapidly" lost blood.

The report findings revealed the stab wound to be 20cm deep and caused the loss of about 1.5 litres of blood.

The court was told a toxicology report revealed Mr Vesey-Brown had traces of methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol in his system at the time of death.

Mr Polley asked Dr Storey whether the presence of those substances might have contributed to his excessive blood loss after the alleged stabbing.

Dr Storey said he could not conclude whether the substances contributed to Mr Vesey-Brown's death but said the amount of methamphetamine found in his system could be fatal to some and have no effect on others.

"One of the things about methamphetamine is that it has very unpredictable toxic effects. It can affect people differently," Dr Storey said.

Dr Storey said it was possible the substances could have increased the rate of blood loss but it was not definite. He agreed with Dr Buxton's conclusion the stab wound was caused by a knife.

Earlier during the hearing, the court was told Mr Smits had visited Mr Vesey-Brown at the unit he shared with his girlfriend the day of the alleged murder.

The court was told Mr Smits appeared to be stressed and anxious about the whereabouts of a man both he and Mr Vesey-Brown knew.

The court was told Mr Smits and Mr Vesey-Brown left the unit and returned about 6.30pm in a taxi.

Mr Vesey-Brown asked Mr Smits if he would stay for dinner but moments later, and without saying a word, Mr Smits walked out of the unit, the court was told.

Mr Vesey-Brown was alleged to have followed Mr Smits outside, only to rush back through the front door and tell his girlfriend he had been stabbed.

It was reported Mr Vesey-Brown was found by emergency services in the unit complex carpark with a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

Emergency services performed CPR at the scene and on the way to hospital but Mr Vesey-Brown was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In court on Friday, Mr Polley said there was a prima facie case against his client and requested Mr Smits be committed to the higher court for trial.

Mr Smits was remanded in custody and will appear in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton at a date to be confirmed.