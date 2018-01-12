Menu
Court wants time to consider penalty for accused croc killer

Accused crocodile shooter Luke Stephen Orchard on his way to the Rockhampton Court.
Accused crocodile shooter Luke Stephen Orchard on his way to the Rockhampton Court. Chris Ison ROK120118ccourt3
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

12.53pm: ACCUSED crocodile shooter Luke Stephen Orchard made his first appearance before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

The 31-year-old Etna Creek man was charged with the shooting death of a 5.2m "iconic” crocodile, found floating in the Fitzroy River on September 1.

Images of a 5.2m crocodile found shot in the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton on Thursday, September 21. Police and the EHP are appealing for public assistance in their investigations to find the culprit.
Images of a 5.2m crocodile found shot in the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton on Thursday, September 21. Police and the EHP are appealing for public assistance in their investigations to find the culprit. Department of Environment and He

On December 21, the Department of Environment and Science executed two search warrants on an Etna Creek address before Orchard was issued with a notice to appear.

Orchard is charged with one count of taking a protected animal Class 3 offence.

Defence lawyer Rowan King informed the court his client wanted the matter dealt with today, however police prosecution and Magistrate Jeff Clarke opted for a long plea date.

"Some time should be given to hear the matter for a just penalty to be imposed,” Mr Clarke said.

The matter has been adjourned to February 16 where it is expected Orchard will officially enter a plea of guilty.

Accused crocodile shooter Luke Stephen Orchard on his way to the Rockhampton Court.
Accused crocodile shooter Luke Stephen Orchard on his way to the Rockhampton Court. Chris Ison ROK120118ccourt2

It is alleged detectives seized a number of firearms including two Marlin 336 lever action 30-30 calibre rifles, a quantity of ammunition and a number of electronic devices.

An examination of the crocodile was conducted and a number of projectiles recovered from the crocodile's body

Topics:  fitzroy river queensland police service rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
