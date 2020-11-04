Menu
Photo: File.
Crime

Court: Woman accused of stabbing man in Allenstown

Timothy Cox
4th Nov 2020 4:19 PM
A WOMAN charged with stabbing a 48-year-old man in Allenstown at the weekend will now face court next year.

Miss Faye Marie Belcher, 48, was meant to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to answer to one count of wounding (domestic violence), but the matter was adjourned until January 6, 2021.

Police were called to a house on Upper Dawson Road, where the alleged stabbing took place, about 3.20pm on Sunday, November 1.

The injured man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for emergency surgery.

