Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neal Patel
Crime

Courts swapped after prisoner headbutts and damages door

1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA Magistrates Court had to be relocated to another courtroom yesterday after a prisoner headbutted and broke a glass panel in the door leading to the cells.

Benjamin Donald Mead obviously didn't appreciate having his bail application refused by Magistrate Kay Ryan and headbutted the door as he was being led by police back to the watch house.

Police officers quickly grabbed him and escorted him back into the watch house lift.

He is expected to face a charge of wilful damage for the incident which left glass on the dock floor.

Because prisoners are not allowed to wear shoes when they are brought up to court from the watch house the court was shifted from Courtroom 3 to Courtroom 5 as a safety precaution for the rest of the call over session.

Mead, 32, was not required to enter any pleas to charges of two counts of stealing and entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

No details of the police allegations were aired in court.

He was remanded in custody to appear for mention back in the same court on December 19.
 

magistrates court prisoner toowoomba wilful damage
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    premium_icon State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    Politics QLD government steps in to get $60m project happening faster

    Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    premium_icon Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    Business Indian miner Adani was readying a Halloween surprise of its own.

    Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    premium_icon Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    Business Former Rockhampton MP denies any inappropriate dealing with JM Kelly

    Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    premium_icon Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    Business Local members say it was the LNP that changed the laws

    Local Partners