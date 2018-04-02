Sami thankful for family influence

PHILLIP Sami should be picking up the phone sometime this week and thanking his cousin for the torturous summer regimen that helped him become an NRL regular.

Sami scored three tries in the Titans' shock win against Brisbane on Sunday night to continue his journey from NRL newcomer to Gold Coast regular.

At the rate he's progressing, Sami will be hard to dislodge from Garth Brennan's team this year.

And it's no surprise after the work he put in over the off-season.

A talented teen, Sami represented Queensland at under-20 level last year and broke through to make his NRL debut as the Titans suffered a shocking injury toll.

Phillip Sami has become one of the Titans’ most reliable backs this season. Photo: AAP

But he knew if he was to cement a place under new coach Garth Brennan, he needed to do more.

"During the off-season I made it a goal of mine to come back fitter than I was last year and I did that," Sami said.

"It was all conditioning, just running and stuff, just to fill the lungs up and come back better than I did last year.

"I did that with my cousin pretty much the whole off-season, we did gym together and everything."

Sami's cousin Bradley Sami, a former Wests Tigers under-20 squad member encouraged, poked and cajoled his young mate into slogging it out through a sweltering southeast Queensland summer to ensure he made the most of his chance of a career in elite footy.

"He was a big factor to me coming back fitter than I was last year and I'm very grateful for that," Sami said.

"We'd go running down to the local park and then we would go the gym at (Ipswich) Jets and he would tell me to get up and go training.

"I'd wake up (in the heat) and go, 'I don't want to do it today'.

Phillip Sami (left) of the Titans celebrates scoring a try with Kane Elgey (right) during the Round 4 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Gold Coast Titans. Photo: AAP

"But he'd tell me to get up or he'd come to my house to pick me up so I wouldn't have an option."

Sami's dedication was rewarded in the off-season when the Titans extended his contract until 2020, tying up the young back, whose speed and footwork make him equally at home on the wing, in the centres or at fullback.

"I was obviously very happy and grateful for that," Sami said of the contract extension.

"Knowing I was in the last year of my contract, that was in the back of my head and I obviously wanted to train hard and impress Garth and hopefully I did that and I got an extension.

"I was very happy for that and so was my family.

"My manager gave me the call and I said: 'Yeah, sign it straight away'. I had no hesitation whatsoever."