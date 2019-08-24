Menu
GAME ON! Cousins Sam Holzheimer and Meg Neven will captain the Yeppoon men's and women's teams in this weekend's rugby league grand finals at Browne Park.
Cousins to lead the way on grand final day

Pam McKay
24th Aug 2019 8:49 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Captains and cousins Sam Holzheimer and Meg Neven are ready to put it all on the line in their quest for premiership glory on Saturday.

Holzheimer will lead the Yeppoon men against Norths in the A-grade final, while Neven will lead the Yeppoon women against Rockhampton Brothers.

The men were minor premiers and lost just one game all season - the first semi-final to Norths.

They will be looking to lift the trophy for the first time since 2015, while their female counterparts are chasing their maiden title.

The women's team includes 14 players who are in just their first or second year of league but they're up against a Brothers side determined to avenge their last-gasp grand final loss last year.

Will, Brad and Meg Neven.
Holzheimer and Neven both play lock and pundits agree they are two of the hardest-working, most skilful and influential figures in their respective competitions.

But the family ties run much deeper at the club.

Neven's father Brad is assistant coach of the women and her brother Will plays in the second row for the men.

Paul Minto coaches the women's team, which includes his daughter Shae, the Seagulls' ever-reliable fullback. His son Jamie is one of the men's dynamic wingers.

Shae, Paul and Jamie Minto.
Club president Steve Stafford also has two daughters - Allanah and Maddi - in the women's line-up.

Minto, whose name is synonymous with rugby league, said those family connections would make for a memorable day at Browne Park.

"For them all to be in the final is something pretty special,” he said.

"For me and Brad to be able to coach our daughters is fantastic, and we'll then get to sit down with them and watch our boys play. It's awesome.”

